Ensure proper services of post office

Dear Sir

Bangladesh Government day by day is increasing postal offices facility. Post offices have different types of banking system.



According to the rule, to open an account applicants must bring two photos, a copy of their National Identity Card, passport, or Birth Registration Certificate, and TIN certificate (If amount is more than 2 lakhs). Along with that, one also has to bring two photos of the nominee. Once a person opens an account, a cheque book is issued by the post office. But in Thakurgaon Head post office they did not follow these rules. I went to the Thakurgaon District Head Post Office . In this time duty employer name told me, I have to have an account in another bank like Sonali, Agrani, etc. Only then I would be eligible to open account in post office, according to him. Otherwise, it is impossible to open account in Post office. I told him the rules but he ignored me. Common people frequently face such situation in post offices.



I hope the authority concerned will take the issue seriously, so that the employees follow the rules properly by ensuring proper services to the clients.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID