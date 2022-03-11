War and the refugee crisis



Alok Acharja



There is now a food, drinking water and medicine crisis across Ukraine. As a result, everyone is running for safe shelter. These are basically refugees who had pretty much everything. Because of the war they are isolated and lost all and become homeless. Thus the number of homeless people is increasing in the world. Crowds of homeless refugees are around the world. The huge sky above the head is the roof of all those helpless. Many kids are growing up floating from birth very unfortunately.



An information from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in November last year, shows for the first six months of last year and found that the number of people forcibly displaced worldwide due to violence, security and climate change had exceeded 84 million. It is also seen that 85% of the refugees and displaced persons are sheltered by the developing countries and 73% of the refugees and displaced persons are sheltered by the neighboring countries.



The world is moving towards unrest in search of peace. Some people must have to take responsibility. These people, however, are in no way responsible for the situation. These people are the victims of odd situation. People are rushing away from their homes due to adverse conditions. These homeless people are running from one country to another, from one city to another for the hope of safety. Then they survive like an inhuman life.



The word refugee is being added behind them. They have somehow survived in another country. In our country, millions of Rohingya have fled their homes and taken shelter refuge from Myanmar with fear of their lives. They have been here year after year.



They are not responsible for their consequences. In this way, the number of homeless and troubled people is increasing. Which people are trying to solve. Because those who are creating this problem, apart from natural causes, there are questions about how much they are interested in solving the problem.



Today, Ukraine is facing this ordeal, there is no guarantee that tomorrow will not be another country will face the same. Because, there is a conflict of self-interest competition in the world. As a result, war and conflict are inevitable. The people of so-called modern civilization can do nothing for the victims. They may be temporarily being helped with food, medical supplies, etc., but this will not last long. We must have to find a permanent solution.



Everyone in the world has the right to have the same. After the beginning of civilization as human beings, people used to take shelter in mountain caves or any other safe place to escape from wild animals and natural disasters. From then on, people used to build houses for their own safety.



Gradually it became a luxury. Huge palaces are being built for one man. Even today people hold that luxury. But what is a luxury for one needs a little shelter for another. A global report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows that by the end of 2019, 7 crore and 95 lakh people worldwide were displaced.



It is said that never before in history have so many people been homeless. The previous year, in 2018, the number of people derailed was 7crore 8 lakh. The report, published for two main reasons, called on all countries to help refugees and asylum seekers to return to safe haven due to conflict, persecution or other threats. Now the question is will those who will do this help work?



People are largely responsible for this problem. Even behind natural causes people have a responsibility. And the role of human beings is also behind war or war habitat, creating a hostile environment, creating riots. The Corona epidemic lasted throughout the last year. In the situation of this Corona epidemic, people all over the world have become homeless.



Overall, life was more difficult for these homeless people. Today Rohingyas are living in our country after being displaced from Myanmar. How long will it last like this? There is no solution. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving his own place.



Even if the war is over, when they return to their homeland, they will not be able to get back their family. The Corona epidemic did not keep people away from violence. It couldn't keep people away from war. When people move from their homes to other destinations, they have an uncertain future ahead of them. People leave their homes with uncertainty.



In their eyes then there is no dream about shelter. One is for one. Life for life. The states of the world have a responsibility to provide safe haven to these billions of people who are growing in number every year. They were somewhere. There they must return to their own country. Year after year they cannot remain as refugees. That responsibility as a civilized state cannot be denied. And it is the responsibility of the government of that country to arrange shelter for those who have lost their homes due to various reasons which is being done in our country.



A house is a dream for all human being. The state has the responsibility to fulfill this dream of their citizens. Why will people be homeless or why people will not have any shelter? Dwelling place is one of the basic human needs. He deserves that right. He must give him shelter. The people of this world, the claimants of modern civilization, can never deny this responsibility anyway.

Alok Acharja, Teacher and freelance writer, Pabna































