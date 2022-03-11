Role of the Blue Economy to economic development



Abdul Quaiyum



Sea area of Bangladesh has been extended by 1,18,813 square kilo meter comprising of 12 nm of territorial sea, an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf with 200 nm and continental shelf beyond 200 nm after the settlement of maritime boundary delimitation with Myanmar (2012) and India (2014) and the importance of the blue economy in Bangladesh has been rapidly increased. These zones have been filled up with natural and mineral resources. Now Bangladesh can create more spaces to ensure economic growth through fresh investment in marine trade and commerce. The prospect of the sector lies in its abundant sea food and fishery products provide plenty of opportunities for export.



The blue economy covers economic activities such as fishing, aquaculture and tourism and also includes new industries like bio technology and maritime transport. Bangladesh being a littoral nation depends on the Bay of Bengal for its economic development to a great extent. Her inherited and historic dependency on the sea focuses in the recently emerged concept of the blue economy. The blue economy as an idea was first founded by Belgium Economist Prof. Gunter Pauli in 1994.



The blue economy is an emerging concept encouraging better stewardship of ocean or "blue" resources. It supports all of the UNs "Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)", especially SDG 14 "life below water" and recognized that this will require ambitious, co-ordinated actions to sustainably manage, protect and preserve ocean, for the sake of present and future generation. The blue economy model aims for improvement of human well being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities. It encompasses many activities such as renewable energy, fishes, maritime transport, waste management, tourism and climate change.



The Oceanic Economy popularly known as blue economy has emerged as a crucial development issue for optimum use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. Oceans provide food and livelihood to a substantial portion of the global population and are the means of transport for 80% of global trade. By overlooking the 3/4th proportion of the surface of earth, it is tough to achieve sustainable economic development by 2030.



It may be noted that 15% of the protein that is consumed by people all across the world is provided from the sea; natural gas and oil constitute 30% of the sea resources; over 50% of magnesium is extracted globally from the seas; and even life-saving medication can be obtained from valuable resources originating from the sea.



Bangladesh is blessed with resourceful Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Bay of Bengal, creating opportunities to bring out a sustainable output through the utilization and optimization of ocean based resources. Because of being large delta in the world, Bangladesh is enriched with enormous range of marine biodiversity including fishes, shrimps, mollusks, crabs, mammals, seaweeds and creation of employment opportunities. The blue economy has also opened a new window of opportunities including commerce and trade, tourism, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, use of deep sea port, foreign trade and so-forth. The newly demarcated area of the Bay of Bengal has opened a new economic frontier for Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's full access to high seas out of 200 nm and beyond is now guaranteed Bangladesh's undisputed right to fishing in waters and the natural resources beneath seabed. Bangladesh currently has 26 offshore blocks in the Bay. Of them 15 are deep sea blocks and 11 are in shallow waters. Bangladesh can try to conduct exploration through its own resources in some shallow water blocks. The deep water blocks may be placed for the international bidding.



With the newly acquired sea area, sea resources of Bangladesh have increased and the sea resources potential has to be exploited. For this Bangladesh have to develop skilled man power for exploration of oil and the natural resources as well as fishing on the high seas. Since the maritime boundary settlement with Myanmar Bangladesh has activate only 3 shallow sea and 2 deep sea blocks under Product Sharing Contract (PSC) with IOCs.



With the increase of population of the country, it would have to gradually become more dependent on sea-based energy resources, those resources would be endless renewable reserves in wind and solar energy. Additional sources of renewable energy would be derived from a better understanding and knowledge of the oceans such as the impact of wind, waves, high tide, and ebb tide.



The wind from the seas would be a source of great power. Bangladesh can use this to further fuel its economic growth. The blue economy is not simply source of food, but it is a vast and untouched source of energy in the form of gas and fuel. According to experts, the ocean also has valuable minerals such as uranium and thorium as well as of course, sand, which itself has various mineral components.



Additionally, Bangladesh can also consider providing port facilities to its own land locked neighbour such as Bhutan and Nepal as they will also require access to the ocean and having such access is also considered to be one of the more significant components of a blue economy. It is known that the new sea area of Bangladesh has valuable sand, uranium, thorium and other mineral resources. Properly extracted of these resources will bring a revolutionary change to the economy. The Philippines, China, Thailand and Japan have been enjoying the vast benefits of their own blue economies for a very long time and a large percentage of their protein source is derived directly from their oceans.



Major maritime based economic resources are identified as living resources, non-living resources and Marine Resources, Marine Renewable Energy and other resources. These resources have future potential benefits to fisherman, entrepreneurs, Government, Tourists and General population.



The country has, so far, explored only a few number of the blue economy sectors such as fisheries and aquaculture, ship building, ship breaking, salt generation and port facilities. Therefore, there still remain ample opportunities as well as challenges for exploring large number of blue economy sectors such as safeguarding mangrove and ocean grass, addressing environmental changes and managing carbon discharge and introducing innovative technology, skilled manpower, harmonizing sector policies, building of deep sea port, settlement of dispute with regard to continental shelf etc. for further development to contribute in achieving sustainable development goals.



In this connection, Bangladesh has taken steps to flourish its blue economy by utilizing new marine resources through including in seven five year plan, establishing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, opening the Oceanography department in different University and set up the blue economy cell in different Ministry. A long standing dispute over maritime boundary delimitation with India and Myanmar was remained a major stumbling block to exploration of mineral resources. A settled and demarcated maritime zone has paved the way for Bangladesh to gain access to mineral resources in the maritime zone peacefully, which will accelerate its economic development.

Abdul Quaiyum, Former

Member, Bangladesh Trade

and Tariff Commission















The blue economy more precisely "ocean based economies" is now being considered as an auspicious sector in Bangladesh, which refers to the proper utilization of oceanic resources for sustainable economic growth of a country. The concept of the blue economy was perhaps unknown in Bangladesh.Sea area of Bangladesh has been extended by 1,18,813 square kilo meter comprising of 12 nm of territorial sea, an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf with 200 nm and continental shelf beyond 200 nm after the settlement of maritime boundary delimitation with Myanmar (2012) and India (2014) and the importance of the blue economy in Bangladesh has been rapidly increased. These zones have been filled up with natural and mineral resources. Now Bangladesh can create more spaces to ensure economic growth through fresh investment in marine trade and commerce. The prospect of the sector lies in its abundant sea food and fishery products provide plenty of opportunities for export.The blue economy covers economic activities such as fishing, aquaculture and tourism and also includes new industries like bio technology and maritime transport. Bangladesh being a littoral nation depends on the Bay of Bengal for its economic development to a great extent. Her inherited and historic dependency on the sea focuses in the recently emerged concept of the blue economy. The blue economy as an idea was first founded by Belgium Economist Prof. Gunter Pauli in 1994.The blue economy is an emerging concept encouraging better stewardship of ocean or "blue" resources. It supports all of the UNs "Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)", especially SDG 14 "life below water" and recognized that this will require ambitious, co-ordinated actions to sustainably manage, protect and preserve ocean, for the sake of present and future generation. The blue economy model aims for improvement of human well being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities. It encompasses many activities such as renewable energy, fishes, maritime transport, waste management, tourism and climate change.The Oceanic Economy popularly known as blue economy has emerged as a crucial development issue for optimum use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. Oceans provide food and livelihood to a substantial portion of the global population and are the means of transport for 80% of global trade. By overlooking the 3/4th proportion of the surface of earth, it is tough to achieve sustainable economic development by 2030.It may be noted that 15% of the protein that is consumed by people all across the world is provided from the sea; natural gas and oil constitute 30% of the sea resources; over 50% of magnesium is extracted globally from the seas; and even life-saving medication can be obtained from valuable resources originating from the sea.Bangladesh is blessed with resourceful Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Bay of Bengal, creating opportunities to bring out a sustainable output through the utilization and optimization of ocean based resources. Because of being large delta in the world, Bangladesh is enriched with enormous range of marine biodiversity including fishes, shrimps, mollusks, crabs, mammals, seaweeds and creation of employment opportunities. The blue economy has also opened a new window of opportunities including commerce and trade, tourism, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, use of deep sea port, foreign trade and so-forth. The newly demarcated area of the Bay of Bengal has opened a new economic frontier for Bangladesh.Bangladesh's full access to high seas out of 200 nm and beyond is now guaranteed Bangladesh's undisputed right to fishing in waters and the natural resources beneath seabed. Bangladesh currently has 26 offshore blocks in the Bay. Of them 15 are deep sea blocks and 11 are in shallow waters. Bangladesh can try to conduct exploration through its own resources in some shallow water blocks. The deep water blocks may be placed for the international bidding.With the newly acquired sea area, sea resources of Bangladesh have increased and the sea resources potential has to be exploited. For this Bangladesh have to develop skilled man power for exploration of oil and the natural resources as well as fishing on the high seas. Since the maritime boundary settlement with Myanmar Bangladesh has activate only 3 shallow sea and 2 deep sea blocks under Product Sharing Contract (PSC) with IOCs.With the increase of population of the country, it would have to gradually become more dependent on sea-based energy resources, those resources would be endless renewable reserves in wind and solar energy. Additional sources of renewable energy would be derived from a better understanding and knowledge of the oceans such as the impact of wind, waves, high tide, and ebb tide.The wind from the seas would be a source of great power. Bangladesh can use this to further fuel its economic growth. The blue economy is not simply source of food, but it is a vast and untouched source of energy in the form of gas and fuel. According to experts, the ocean also has valuable minerals such as uranium and thorium as well as of course, sand, which itself has various mineral components.Additionally, Bangladesh can also consider providing port facilities to its own land locked neighbour such as Bhutan and Nepal as they will also require access to the ocean and having such access is also considered to be one of the more significant components of a blue economy. It is known that the new sea area of Bangladesh has valuable sand, uranium, thorium and other mineral resources. Properly extracted of these resources will bring a revolutionary change to the economy. The Philippines, China, Thailand and Japan have been enjoying the vast benefits of their own blue economies for a very long time and a large percentage of their protein source is derived directly from their oceans.Major maritime based economic resources are identified as living resources, non-living resources and Marine Resources, Marine Renewable Energy and other resources. These resources have future potential benefits to fisherman, entrepreneurs, Government, Tourists and General population.The country has, so far, explored only a few number of the blue economy sectors such as fisheries and aquaculture, ship building, ship breaking, salt generation and port facilities. Therefore, there still remain ample opportunities as well as challenges for exploring large number of blue economy sectors such as safeguarding mangrove and ocean grass, addressing environmental changes and managing carbon discharge and introducing innovative technology, skilled manpower, harmonizing sector policies, building of deep sea port, settlement of dispute with regard to continental shelf etc. for further development to contribute in achieving sustainable development goals.In this connection, Bangladesh has taken steps to flourish its blue economy by utilizing new marine resources through including in seven five year plan, establishing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, opening the Oceanography department in different University and set up the blue economy cell in different Ministry. A long standing dispute over maritime boundary delimitation with India and Myanmar was remained a major stumbling block to exploration of mineral resources. A settled and demarcated maritime zone has paved the way for Bangladesh to gain access to mineral resources in the maritime zone peacefully, which will accelerate its economic development.Abdul Quaiyum, FormerMember, Bangladesh Tradeand Tariff Commission