Non-conventional fruit cultivation can increase nutritional security



M Jamal Uddin



Therefore, it is necessary to increase the awareness of the people to take nutritious food. It is the responsibility of the concerned department to make public the availability of nutritious food at low cost and its benefits or any kind of nutrition. Unconventional results are as nutritious as their immune system. Due to the technological advancement of agriculture, various fruits are available in the market. However, conventional fruits are more than unconventional fruits.



At one time in the village there was an abundance of many unconventional fruits including Paniphal, Kalojam, Putijam, Dewa, Amalki and Jalpais etc. Over time, these fruits are lost or under-cultivated. But the value of all this has remained. That is why many people are attracted to buy these fruits when they see them in the market.



From this, it is understood how much the latent demand of man is towards these unconventional fruits. The price is not low. If the cultivation of these fruits is increased, the farmers will also benefit. For example, one kg of good quality mango is available at Taka 50-60. Increasing the production of unconventional fruits will increase its availability and the prices will come down to a tolerable level.



Minister of Agriculture Dr Md Abdur Razzak, MP emphasizes on planting conventional fruits as well as non-conventional fruits to make agriculture profitable. He emphasized the importance of cultivating non-conventional cash crops including cashew nut, coffee and black pepper in the hills and said that the demand for non-conventional crops is huge not only in the country but also in the international market.



He also emphasized on increasing the cultivation and processing opportunities of these crops. If the potential of cultivating these unconventional crops can be utilized in the hilly areas of the country, unprecedented improvement in the quality of life of the hill people will take place. At the same time, it will be possible to earn a lot of foreign exchange by meeting the demand of the country and exporting abroad. He expressed the view that government support for that would continue.



Many popular fruits or crops that are lost or hidden or extinct are growing in the forests around us with the touch of nature due to careless neglect. Hundreds of such unconventional fruits are hidden in the jungles of the hills. The hill people feel comfortable planting unconventional fruit trees in their backyards. For example, tamarind trees, bell trees and 'amalki' trees can be seen in front or behind the house.



It goes without saying that there is no cost for planting these trees. They grow according to the laws of nature. The yield is not very low. In order to make agriculture profitable, it is necessary to combine conventional and non-conventional crops. It will meet the nutritional needs throughout the year. SDG targets will be achieved. For that, these obsolete crops can be brought into the mainstream of research, increased productivity and handed over to them again.



About 130 kinds of fruits have been found in the country so far. In the meantime, about 70 types of fruits grow naturally in different parts of the country which are known as unconventional fruits. Unconventional means the existence of these fruits: there is, it can be found by searching but when it is not seen, it does not grow in all areas of the country, in some areas it grows in short range and in some places it grows more.



However, in most of the hilly areas, the forest grows in disrespect and neglect according to the laws of nature. They are neglected but not unimportant. In addition to their nutritional value, they have a fair share in the treatment of diseases. Hill farmers use these more as food.



According to the Additional Director's Office, Department of Agricultural Extension, Rangamati Region, out of 43 types of fruits in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, only 27 types are unconventional. These fruits include Almond, Coffee, Kamranga, Amalki, Tamarind, Latkan, Bell, Kadbel, Pahari Batabilebu, Kalojam, Punti Jam, Desi Gab, Chalta, Karamcha, Jalpai, Tal, Dewa, Khejur, Jamrul, Desi Amra, Arbarai, Golapjam, Kaufal and Bilimbi etc are notable. The higher the heredity and biodiversity of these fruits the greater the environmental protection.



Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has been able to develop several high yielding varieties of unconventional fruits. Among them BARI Amalki-1, BARI Misty Tetul-1, BARI Kamranga-1, BARI Jalpai-1, BARI Bilati Gab-1, BARI Satkara-1, BARI Latkan-1, BARI Bell-1, BARI Katbel-1, BARI Ashamphal-1,2, BARI Jamrul-1, 2, 3 etc. are notable.



It is also known that the Horticulture Department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology has developed 8 unconventional fruit varieties. These varieties need to be widely spread in the field. Therefore, seedlings/cuttings of these fruits need to be made available in the local nursery. It is necessary to increase the cultivation of conventional fruits as well as non-conventional fruits to ensure nutrition throughout the year. We hope that the lost or hidden unconventional fruits will be transformed into high yielding varieties and come back among us and will be transformed into commercial crops as conventional crops.



Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist, Senior Scientist, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI); Former National Consultant, FAO





Food and nutrition security has become more important. Covid-19 pandemic has taught us how important nutritious and disease-resistant food is to us. Decrease nutritional intake will have a negative impact on well-being, especially the health of the baby. The number of malnourished people in the country is still very high.Therefore, it is necessary to increase the awareness of the people to take nutritious food. It is the responsibility of the concerned department to make public the availability of nutritious food at low cost and its benefits or any kind of nutrition. Unconventional results are as nutritious as their immune system. Due to the technological advancement of agriculture, various fruits are available in the market. However, conventional fruits are more than unconventional fruits.At one time in the village there was an abundance of many unconventional fruits including Paniphal, Kalojam, Putijam, Dewa, Amalki and Jalpais etc. Over time, these fruits are lost or under-cultivated. But the value of all this has remained. That is why many people are attracted to buy these fruits when they see them in the market.From this, it is understood how much the latent demand of man is towards these unconventional fruits. The price is not low. If the cultivation of these fruits is increased, the farmers will also benefit. For example, one kg of good quality mango is available at Taka 50-60. Increasing the production of unconventional fruits will increase its availability and the prices will come down to a tolerable level.Minister of Agriculture Dr Md Abdur Razzak, MP emphasizes on planting conventional fruits as well as non-conventional fruits to make agriculture profitable. He emphasized the importance of cultivating non-conventional cash crops including cashew nut, coffee and black pepper in the hills and said that the demand for non-conventional crops is huge not only in the country but also in the international market.He also emphasized on increasing the cultivation and processing opportunities of these crops. If the potential of cultivating these unconventional crops can be utilized in the hilly areas of the country, unprecedented improvement in the quality of life of the hill people will take place. At the same time, it will be possible to earn a lot of foreign exchange by meeting the demand of the country and exporting abroad. He expressed the view that government support for that would continue.Many popular fruits or crops that are lost or hidden or extinct are growing in the forests around us with the touch of nature due to careless neglect. Hundreds of such unconventional fruits are hidden in the jungles of the hills. The hill people feel comfortable planting unconventional fruit trees in their backyards. For example, tamarind trees, bell trees and 'amalki' trees can be seen in front or behind the house.It goes without saying that there is no cost for planting these trees. They grow according to the laws of nature. The yield is not very low. In order to make agriculture profitable, it is necessary to combine conventional and non-conventional crops. It will meet the nutritional needs throughout the year. SDG targets will be achieved. For that, these obsolete crops can be brought into the mainstream of research, increased productivity and handed over to them again.About 130 kinds of fruits have been found in the country so far. In the meantime, about 70 types of fruits grow naturally in different parts of the country which are known as unconventional fruits. Unconventional means the existence of these fruits: there is, it can be found by searching but when it is not seen, it does not grow in all areas of the country, in some areas it grows in short range and in some places it grows more.However, in most of the hilly areas, the forest grows in disrespect and neglect according to the laws of nature. They are neglected but not unimportant. In addition to their nutritional value, they have a fair share in the treatment of diseases. Hill farmers use these more as food.According to the Additional Director's Office, Department of Agricultural Extension, Rangamati Region, out of 43 types of fruits in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, only 27 types are unconventional. These fruits include Almond, Coffee, Kamranga, Amalki, Tamarind, Latkan, Bell, Kadbel, Pahari Batabilebu, Kalojam, Punti Jam, Desi Gab, Chalta, Karamcha, Jalpai, Tal, Dewa, Khejur, Jamrul, Desi Amra, Arbarai, Golapjam, Kaufal and Bilimbi etc are notable. The higher the heredity and biodiversity of these fruits the greater the environmental protection.Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has been able to develop several high yielding varieties of unconventional fruits. Among them BARI Amalki-1, BARI Misty Tetul-1, BARI Kamranga-1, BARI Jalpai-1, BARI Bilati Gab-1, BARI Satkara-1, BARI Latkan-1, BARI Bell-1, BARI Katbel-1, BARI Ashamphal-1,2, BARI Jamrul-1, 2, 3 etc. are notable.It is also known that the Horticulture Department of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology has developed 8 unconventional fruit varieties. These varieties need to be widely spread in the field. Therefore, seedlings/cuttings of these fruits need to be made available in the local nursery. It is necessary to increase the cultivation of conventional fruits as well as non-conventional fruits to ensure nutrition throughout the year. We hope that the lost or hidden unconventional fruits will be transformed into high yielding varieties and come back among us and will be transformed into commercial crops as conventional crops.Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist, Senior Scientist, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI); Former National Consultant, FAO