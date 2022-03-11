Russia’s Ukraine war: No easy way out



Syed Badiuzzaman



The United States invaded Vietnam in 1954 and withdrew 19 years later in 1973. Former Soviet Union what is now Russia invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and left the South-Central Asian country in 1989. The American-led invasion of Iraq began in 2003 and ended in 2011. And the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and withdrew from there ending America's longest war after 20 years in 2021.



The premeditated and unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, a peaceful, independent and sovereign European nation, is a high-stake gamble for Russian President Vladimir Putin. At this moment, no one knows for sure how and when Russia's war in Ukraine will be over. However, the war must come to an end at one point either with a military or diplomatic solution but none seems to be an immediate possibility.



The Ukrainian soldiers have put up much stronger than expected resistance against the advance of the powerful Russian military right from day one of the invasion. Their bravery, patriotism and sacrifices have earned them admiration from people all over the world. Their determination to fight back stunned their strong Russian counterpart including President Vladimir Putin who thought the invasion would be easy and quick.



The 250,000-member Ukrainian armed forces have been reinforced by thousands of civilians who have already joined the battle against the invading Russian army. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law throughout the entire country, placing an embargo on the exit of any male citizen of Ukraine aged 18-60 from the country and requesting them to join the Ukrainian military and defend their country from the Russian aggression.



And the response from the citizens has been spontaneous. Many Ukrainian people belonging to this age group who had fled their country have now returned to Ukraine for fighting for their homeland. The citizens are boldly taking up arms and joining what looks like the greatest battle of their life. They are determined to fight Russia's deliberately imposed unprovoked war on them till the end. And they know very well that they are stuck probably for the long haul.



Wearing army fatigues, a former president of Ukraine himself is commanding the soldiers on the streets of capital Kyiv in the war against Russia, setting an extraordinary example of bravery and patriotism. A country whose former president switches his plain clothes to military uniform and directly commands the war joining young soldiers on the streets of his capital city in a remarkable act of inspiration cannot be easily defeated. This is called patriotism or real love for the country.



But there are also the examples of betrayal in our world. Several months ago as the Taliban fighters advanced toward the capital of Afghanistan, the Afghan president fled his country abandoning the people of Afghanistan and creating one of the worst examples of cowardice and betrayal. The Afghan military and the security forces also set an inglorious instance by laying down their arms and melting within the civilian population as the Taliban fighters approached Kabul without even any support by tanks or air cover by fighter jets.



In response to an appeal from President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Western nations are sending almost all kinds of military assistance to Ukraine. President Biden has already ordered release of $350 million worth of weapons including small arms, body armour and munitions from US stocks for supporting Ukrainian army. And the frontline defenders are digging in with necessary arms and ammunitions to push back invading Russian soldiers. So, there is no easy or quick military solution to the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin probably had thought.



Meanwhile, the delegations of the two countries--Russia and Ukraine--have already met three times for a political solution to the conflict but those meetings have failed to make any breakthrough till now as neither side budged from its own position. However, the good thing is this that they are still talking. And as long as their talks continue, the people of the two countries as well as the rest of the world can hold out hope for something positive and eventually an acceptable negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine to all parties.



On the diplomatic front, a flurry of activity has already begun on behalf of a number of countries for a political solution to the current conflict in Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the first foreign leader who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. However, the three-hour meeting between the two leaders couldn't produce any positive outcome. The Israeli prime minister stepped into the role of a mediator after being requested by Kyiv.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called Vladimir Putin and urged him to immediately suspend all military operations in Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Erdogan spoke with Putin on Sunday by telephone and appealed for "an urgent general ceasefire" in Ukraine. Turkey is trying to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers during a diplomatic forum scheduled for March 11-13 in Turkey. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that his country is also willing to step in as a mediator for resolving the current war in Ukraine.



What does Putin want? He thinks Russians and Ukrainians are "one people" and previously suggested that Ukraine was part of Russia "culturally, linguistically and politically." Presenting a list of proposals to the United States and NATO for the security of his country, the Russian president demanded that Ukraine must not be a member of the currently 30-nation US-led defensive military alliance the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. However, this principal demand of Vladimir Putin is not acceptable to NATO and also to the people of Ukraine.



The Ukrainian people, on the contrary, have been trying to join Western institutions, especially the European Union and NATO, for their own security needs for the last three decades. Several recent polls showed that a vast majority of Ukrainians were in favour of joining the transatlantic military alliance. Ukraine's leaders insist that Ukraine is an independent and sovereign country and Russia cannot interfere in its domestic and foreign affairs, nor can it stop Ukraine from building closer relations with NATO.



So, the situation is complicated and there is no easy or quick way out of the current conflict in Ukraine. As an independent and sovereign nation, Ukraine has every right to pursue its all domestic and foreign policies independently just as Russia does. It should be entirely up to Ukraine as to which organization it seeks to join and which to leave. Was Russia ever dictated by Ukraine over its domestic and foreign policies? Certainly not! Then why Russia thinks that it has the right to interfere in Ukraine's domestic and foreign affairs?



A former Canadian diplomat who served twice in Russia says Putin basically wants two things--security for Russia and the respect he thinks he deserves as the head of a great power. But the Western nations are not ready to give him either at this moment because, they think, that will amount to their surrender to Putin's aggression in Ukraine. In their view, bad behaviour must not be rewarded.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









