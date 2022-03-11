

A significant boost in BD-UAE ties



However, the four instruments are bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), bilateral cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and cooperation between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Dubai International Chamber.



The prime minister's recent official visit to Dubai that began from 7 March is an important one in terms of being a major participant in celebrating the International Women's Day, and also by converting the visit in giving a boost to BD-UAE ties. In tuned with the PM, UAE has plenty of trade and investment scopes in Bangladesh. On that note - the MoU inked between two respective chamber bodies seemingly opens up the avenue for UAE to explore trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh today offers generous opportunities for investment under its liberalized Industrial Policy and export-oriented and private sector-led growth strategy. In addition, the long list of incentives for foreign investors ranging from tax holiday exemptions, exemptions on tax duty, double taxation regime, capital repatriation, bonded warehouse facilities, and tariff reduction to other facilities has turned the country into an attractive destination. We thank the government for adopting a new set of strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment with the entire Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates.



It was also interesting to follow that taking advantage of the country's advancement in digital technology - the PM also cleared and released some important e-files of the government residing in Abu Dhabi. Bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the UAE have grown steadily over the years and are being strengthened and diversified. Bangladeshi skilled and semi-skilled professionals contributed during the initial development phase of today's UAE. Moreover, an estimated 800,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers are residing in UAE while many running businesses.



We believe, it is also time for UAE's public and private sectors to start considering to recruit more skilled and semi-skilled workers in their health, hospitality and construction sectors. In conclusion, now that the PM's visit to UAE has given a remarkable boost to our bilateral ties, it is up to the stakeholders of both governments to ensure how to go from strength to strength while reaping mutual benefits.





