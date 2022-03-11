Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shane Warne's body returns home to Australia

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

The body of Australian cricketer Shane Warne leaves Surat Thani Hospital morgue via an ambulance before being repatriated to Australia on Thailand's Surat Thani on March 7, 2022, after the sportsman died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 after being found unresponsive in a luxury resort on Koh Samui. photo: AFP

The body of Australian cricketer Shane Warne leaves Surat Thani Hospital morgue via an ambulance before being repatriated to Australia on Thailand's Surat Thani on March 7, 2022, after the sportsman died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 after being found unresponsive in a luxury resort on Koh Samui. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, MAR 10: A private jet flew the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne home to his native Melbourne Thursday, six days after his death at the age of 52 provoked shock and grief around the world.
Carrying the cricketing great's coffin wrapped in an Australian flag, a chartered Dassault Falcon 7X jet landed in the evening at Melbourne's Essendon North airport after an eight-hour flight from Bangkok.
His family is reportedly organising a private memorial.
Warne, adored by fans as the "king of spin" who bamboozled opposing batters, will be honoured with a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, with tickets open to the public.
The sporting legend's body was found on March 4 at a luxury resort villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui. He was rushed to the Thai International Hospital Samui but despite medical efforts could not be revived.
An autopsy confirmed he had died of natural causes following a suspected heart attack.
Thai police reported that Warne's father said the player had been suffering "chest pains" and had planned to return home for a check-up after the trip.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state memorial as a tribute to a larger-than-life man who has been a reference point in his home country for the past 30 years.
"There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G'," Andrews said.
Warne has been a big part of Australian life from his 1992 Test debut against India to his incisive commentary, now as much a part of the summer's soundscape as kids laughing on the beach or the click of bat on ball.
In the time in between, he captured the imagination of countless backyard cricketers and set the sporting world on fire.
Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne was part of a dominant Australian Test team in the 1990s and 2000s and helped his country win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup.
Warne "didn't just inspire a cricketing generation -- he defined it", said a statement by the Victoria government.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema-led Madrid comeback stuns PSG
ManC's cruise into Champions League quarters cause for celebration: Guardiola
Shane Warne's body returns home to Australia
DRU Badminton begins today
Independence Day Handball begins Saturday
Spirited Bangladesh face Indonesia today
Mohammedan wants Shakib in DPL super league
Tigers to depart for South Africa today


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft