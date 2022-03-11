Video
DRU Badminton begins today

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

With the participation of 96 members, Pran Glucose-D DRU Independence Day Badminton Tournament 2022 is beginning today (Friday) evening on the premises of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Dhaka.
The five-day event will end with the final match on 15 March at the same venue.
The budget of the tournament is Taka 200,000 and the sponsor PRAN Confectionery under the banner of Pran Glucose-D is providing the entire expenditure.
All the information regarding the event was disclosed at a press conference at DRU Nasrul Hamid Auditorium on Thursday. DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu, General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, Sports Secretary Maksuda Lisa, PRAN Confectionery Brand Manager Shamim Sarkar, Head of Marketing Sakhawat Ahamed Saki and others were present there.
The organisers are arranging the tournament in the evening to avoid the hit of the day.










