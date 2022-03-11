Video
Independence Day Handball begins Saturday

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Independence Day Handball competition  (men's and women's) begins from Saturday (March 12) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
Organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF), the competition will be held marking the golden jubilee of independence.
A total of twelve -- six of men's and equal number of women's -- teams  will take part in the meet.
The participating men's teams are Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Team Handball, Dhaka, Pioneer Chapainawabganj and TST Lion Jamalapur while the participating women's teams are Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, TST Lion, Jamalapur, Handball Training Center, Bodolgachi Handball Association and Nasrul Hamid Sports Academy.
In this regard, a press conference was held today at the newly built conference room of Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium to provide all the details of the meet.
BHF's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, BHF's vice president Mohammad Nurul Islam, tournament maintaining committee's chairman  additional deputy police commissioner (Shampur Zone) Romana Nasrin and managing committee's secretary Mohammad Mokbul Hossain spoke in the press conference.     -BSS


