Spirited Bangladesh face Indonesia today

Men's AHF Cup Hockey Defending champions Bangladesh looking forward to make a favorable start as they face host Indonesia in their first pool B match of match Men's AHF Cup Hockey scheduled to be held today (Friday) in Jakarta.

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation's message, received here this afternoon, reads that the team had their one and half hour training session from 11 am to 12.30 pm ahead of the first match against Indonesia.

All the members of the team are well and fit and prepared to play the first.

The match kicks off at 8.15 pm.

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament. Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament under Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy. This time Bangladesh will also compete the tournament as the favorite.

The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their second match against Singapore on March 14 before facing Iran and Oman on March 15 and 17 respectively.

As China withdrew their name from the tournament, it will thus move ahead as a nine-team competition.

So, Pool A reduced to four teams. The teams are Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

After facing each other once, the top two teams from each pool will play in the semi-finals on March 19 before the final on March 20. -BSS









