Mohammedan wants Shakib in DPL super league

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Mohammedan Sporting Club, a powerful team of the country's domestic cricket, were left in a tricky position after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Shakib Al Hasan a rest from all cricket until April 30.
The rest will see Shakib missing not only the entire South Africa tour but also the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), scheduled to be started on March 15.
The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) is yet to release the itinerary of the DPL but it is highly likely that the league will be completed before April 30.
As the team was formed centering Shakib, Mohammedan felt hapless. But they will try their best to get Shakib at least in the Super League phase.
Mohammedan Cricket Committee Chairman Masuduzzman said they will send a letter to the BCB, requesting them to allow Shakib to play the Super League at least but before that they will sit with Shakib to know whether he is mentally fit to play the DPL.
"We will sit with Shakib first to know whether he is mentally and physically fit to play the DPL. If he agrees to play DPL, we want him at least in Super League phase as we are confident that the team we have, we will be able to break Super League, which is highly likely to be played in mid April," he said on Thursday.
Six teams amongst the 12 will move to the Super League phase.
Masuduzzman also informed that Shakib is returning to Bangladesh tonight.
The BCB has given Shakib Al Hasan rest from all form of cricket till April 30, considering his mental and physical health.
Shakib earlier asked for the rest, saying that he is not enjoying cricket at this moment as he is not in good stead in physically and mentally. He said he needs a break to get him back in right frame of mind.      -BSS


