Tigers to depart for South Africa today

Bangladesh national cricket team sans Shakib Al Hasan are heading for South Africa today for about month-long tour to play three ODIs and couple of Tests against hosts.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced respective squads for red and white-ball games last week keeping the name of Shakib in both the formats. But Shakib opted away his name for mental and physical unfitness.

The BCB however, didn't announce a replacement of the all-rounder. T20 opener Naim Sheikh and middle-order batter Mohammad Mithun were not in either of the squads for the tour but are going with the team to join the practice camp as special demand of the batting coach Jimmie Siddons.

The good thing for Tigers is the comeback of Tamim Iqbal, who missed previous series for thumb injury.

Tigers are scheduled to arrive in South Africa tomorrow to play three ODIs, part of the World Cup Super League followed by two Tests, part of the World Test Championship. The ODIs are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the Tests will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan Shohan.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed.

Reserve for camp: Naim Sheikh and Mohammad Mithun.

















