

Shakib in central contract for all three formats

Shakib withdrew his name from the South Africa tour and the BCB rested him from all cricketing activities till April 30. Therefore, it was assumed that the BCB might rethink about Shakib's contract. The central contract however, came to light one day later to the announcement of Shakib's break.

According to the BCB's media release on Thursday, 21 players were considered for the central contract for 2022 cricket calendar, trimming three from the previous year's list.

Beside Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are signed for all three formats while Tigers' ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were named for ODIs and Tests. Tamim recently announced that he is going to opt away himself from T20i for the next six months.

Mustafizur Rahman and Afif Hossain Dhrubo alongside Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah are considered for shorter version crickets only as Nurul Hsan Shohan, Nasum Ahmed and Naim Sheikh are contracted as T20i specialists.

Captain Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shadman Islam, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mahmudul Hasan Joy were contracted for Test cricket only.

Taijul was contracted for ODIs and Tests last year, unnamed from 50-over games.

Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi and Shamim Patowari were not considered in any format this year.

Rabbi and Joy are the fresh names in the contract.















