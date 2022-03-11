I want to be best bowler in the world: Taskin



Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed during a gym session. photo: FACEBOOK

"I want to give my best. I am desperate to stamp my authority with a key contribution in winning a match in South Africa," Taskin said on Thursday.

"Sporting wickets are available in England, Australia and South Africa. In these places, both the bowler and the batsman have a chance to do well. There are more challenges. Because bounces are even there, so you have to land the ball in right places and at the same time, you have to have the control."

Taskin, whose career saw huge ups downs because of recurring injury before he finally established himself as one of the best bowlers in the country, is following the process to be the best version of him.

He revealed that he keeps up improving his fitness level, a thing that he started during the time when the Covid-19 hit the country hard and the countrywide lockdown was imposed.

"There is always more focus on the process. Whether I play well or not, it's important to keep up the good process because my dreams are too big. I want to be the best bowler in the world. For this, I am always focusing on improving my fitness and bowling. Even today, I maintained my workload. Since I play Tests, I have to keep my bowling workload straight," he remarked.

Taskin disclosed that some of the tough wins of late gave them a confidence to do well in South Africa, where Bangladesh are yet to win any match in any format of cricket.

Bangladesh have lost 19 matches across formats (six Tests, nine ODIs and four T20Is) in South Africa. Only time they could avoid a defeat in one ODI that was washed out in late 2008 in East London.

Like ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, the pace spearhead of Bangladesh also drew the confidence from the victory in a Test match in New Zealand.

"It must be challenging. The New Zealand series was also challenging. But winning a Test there boosted our confidence. Having won some tough matches against Afghanistan at home also helped us boost our confidence. I believe if we can translate that performance, we can win in South Africa too," Taskin said.

He also believed that their ever improving pace department has the great chance in South Africa.

"The pace bowling department has been slowly improving over the last one-and-a-half years. And everyone is consistent, so we have a chance this time. I hope we can live up to the expectation. Moreover, there is Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup in front. If we can keep up the good work, we will have a good chance."

He is also thrilled to have legendary South African fast bowler Alan Donald as their mentor.

"We are thrilled. Because, we will be coaching under a legendary player like him. All of the coaches theories is almost the same. But each person's experience is different. We are thrilled to have a coach like him. I will try to get as much as possible from a legend like him."

Taskin also spoke about Shakib Al Hasan. Terming Shakib as the 'X factor', he said, the team will miss Shakib a lot in South Africa.

"We will miss him a lot. Shakib Bhai is always an X factor. Having him is good for any team." -BSS











