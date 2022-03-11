

Thrust on early implementation of new rules

On the concluding day on Wednesday, a certificate-giving ceremony was arranged in the conference room of Parkview Hospital in the city. Ward No. 8 Councillor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Morshed Alam and Abdus Sattar, supervisor of Cleaning Department of Parkview Hospital received certificates from JICA Project Team (JPT) leader Mashahiro Saito for their contribution to waste management in the ward.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as chief guest while JPT leader Mashahiro Saito presided over the programme.

Mobarak Ali, councillor of Ward No. 7 and chairman of Solid Waste Management Standing Committee, and Councillors of Ward No. 16 and 33 Nur Mostafa Tinu and Hasan Murad Biplob, among others, were also present there.

On the second day of the campaign, JICA has arranged a training session on "Solid Waste Management Rules 2021" for the Waste Management Cell and other related department officials of the CCC on Tuesday in collaboration with the Department of Environment at Abdus Sattar Auditorium at the CCC office. The Solid Waste Management Rules-2021 was recently published by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Various rules regarding waste management were discussed at the training session. It was urged at the session that new rules be implemented as soon as possible.

CCC Secretary Khaled Mahmud attended the programme as chief guest. Mofidul Alam, director of Chattogram Region Department of Environment, Rafiqul Islam, chief engineer of the CCC, Abul Hasnat Md Ashraful Alam, superintendent engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation and JICA Project Team Leader Masahiro Saito, among others, were also present at the function.

