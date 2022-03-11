Covid-19: One more person dies, 58 more infected in Rajshahi Division

Our Correspondent222

RAJSHAHI, Mar 10: One more person died of and 58 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in four days.

A total of 11 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Tuesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,079 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit declining trends compared to the previous day's 18.

Among the 11 new infected cases, five were detected in Sirajganj, two in Chapainawabganj and Natore each, and one in Joypurhat and Bogura districts each.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,15,075 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 66 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, one more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the deceased, aged about 60, was a resident of Rajshahi District.

He had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 15 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Monday, taking the caseload to 1,19,068 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's 15.

Of the 18 new cases, six were detected in Pabna, three in Rajshahi and Bogura each, two in Natore and Sirajganj each, and one in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.

The death toll remained static at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city, and 179 in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,15,009 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 227 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

On the other hand, a total of 15 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Sunday, taking the caseload to 1,19,050 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's 14.

Of the 15 new infected cases, six were detected in Bogura, followed by four in Natore, three in Pabna, and two in Sirajganj districts.

The death toll remained static at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in its city, and 179 in Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,14,782 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 69 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, a total of 14 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,021 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's three.

Of the 14 new infected cases, three were detected in Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Sirajganj each, two in Bogura and Pabna each, and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,14,713 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 116 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.







