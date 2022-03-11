Schoolboy drowns at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Mar 10: A class eight student drowned in the Chellakhali River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday at about 11am.

Deceased Tafazzal Hossain, 16, was identified as son of Abdus Sattar of Jinaigati Upazila.

Tafazzal was living at Karail area in Dhaka along with his parents. He went to Sannasivita Village in Nandail by bus from Dhaka on Tuesday night to attend Sunnat-e-Khatna of his friend Sajedul Islam's nephew. By about 11am, two friends went to take bath in the river. Sajedul swam to other bank but Tafazzal drowned.















