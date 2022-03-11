Soya bean disappears from Bogura bazars

BOGURA, Mar 10: Edible oil soya bean has disappeared from bazars in the district.

According to market sources, in a compelling situation, consumers have shifted to mustard oil. Now there is prevailing a hue and cry elsewhere.

Suddenly from Saturday, 5 and 3-litre bottles of soya bean disappeared since the morning. Two litre bottles were found in few shops.

According to retailers and wholesalers, oil is not available from suppliers and dealers. That is why the crisis has appeared. Though soya bean is found in one/two shops, these are beyond purchasing capacity of middle-income consumers. Per two-litre bottle of soya bean is asked at Tk 335-350 while three-litre bottle at Tk 510. Rarely found five-litre bottle is asked at Tk 840-850. Preferring not to be named one soya bean supplier over mobile phone said, they are not supplied soya bean by company.

Requesting anonymity, many retailers informed, most of the wholesale traders have hoarded bottled oil in their secret godowns, mainly of five and three litres.

At present, loose drum oil is selling at Tk 178-183 per litre in bazaars. Wholesale traders said, they purchased the loose oil earlier.

To address their emergency need, consumers have started to buy high-priced mustard oil.

In a Bogura Bazar, edible oil trader and proprietor of New Mandal Traders Khalilur Rahman said, before the soya bean crisis they had sold three packets (tinned) of oil (16-kg weighted tinned packet) per day; now due to the soya bean crisis, they have to sell 12-16 tins (16-kg each) everyday; and retail shoppers are selling per kg soya bean (rich quality) at Tk 183.









