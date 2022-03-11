27 held on different charges in four dists

A total of 27 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria, Cox's Bazar and Khulna, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, four were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested four people on charge of gambling from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Yahia Khandaker, 51, son of late Monir Uddin of Noyonpur Village; Helal Mia, 52, son of late Lal Mia of Paharpur; Kamal Mia, 35, son of late Ershad Ali of Khatinga; and Tauhid Mia, 50, son of late Abdul Awal of Ghilamura area under Paharpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Arial Village under Ichhapur Union in the upazila at around 10:30pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

A case under the Gambling Act was filed against the arrested with Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar PS Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the matter.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with arms and a large quantity of equipment from Pekua Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The RAB members also traced an arms making factory at Tetong Hill area in the upazila.

The arrested person is Delwar Hossain, son of Kala Chan Mia, a resident of Tetong area in the upazila.

RAB-15 Captain Khairul Islam Sarker said that Delwar was arrested with five arms and arms making equipment from the arms factory. These weapons were being used for smuggling and piracy.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA: Police arrested a member of inter-district robber gang from Paikgacha Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Jibon Sarder, 25, a resident of Moukhali Village in the upazila.

Paikgacha PS OC Ziaur Rahman said on information that the accused was staying at his house, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there in the afternoon and arrested him.

The accused had two arrest warrants and is listed in 11 more cases on charges of theft, robbery and extortion with Paikgachha PS, the OC added.











