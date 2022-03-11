194 commit suicide at Derai in a year

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Mar 10: In a year, from February 2021 to February 2022, 194 people committed suicide in the district. Their ages ranged between 20 and 40 years. Of them 145 killed selves by hanging while 49 took poison.

Reasons behind these suicidal incidents were family antagonism, affair failure, and mental frustration mainly. This information was confirmed by superintendent of police (SP) office in the district.

Finding no complaint about such unexpected deaths, unnatural death cases were filed with police station (PS).

According to sources, a 20-year old Jubel Ahmed of Bagherkona Village at Pachwim Pagla Union of Shantiganj hanged from a bamboo railing on Valentine's Day (February 14 this year). After returning from a wedding party, he killed self in his room. His death reason was unknown to his family.

On February 5, Bikash Das, 40, of Dungria Village at Joykalas Union in the same upazila hanged from a tree branch. According to his family sources, he was mentally depressed. Another Saddam Hossain, 25, office assistant of Shalla Upazila, hanged self from a corridor grill by towel on February 2.

These are some instances only. Self-killing is taking place every day, every week and every month in the district.

According to some distinguished people, such suicidal trend is continuing in Sunamganj District as it is legging behind in education and economic development; if the trend continues, the society will be impacted in future. They stressed the need for awareness making at the grassroots level by creating employments for youths, raising literacy rate and eradicating family bitterness.

General Secretary of Sujan-Sunamganj District Abu Sayed said, most youths of Haor areas are unemployed due to lack of works; unemployed life gives birth to family dispute and frustration; and for frustration, many resort to suicide; it is a big social decadence; it is urgent to get rid of it.

A retired civil surgeon and freedom fighter Dr. Abdul Hakim said, suicide is mainly caused by frustration; a man wants to die when there remains no option to improve living condition; if employment is created for frustrated youths to keep them busy in work, improve their living condition, and identify reasons behind frustrations for curing, then suicidal tendency will come down.

Confirming the suicide cases SP Mizanur Rahman BPM said, these suicides have been committed due to family bitterness, affair missing and others.

Through bit-policing, police is raising awareness to resolve family dispute, he added.

















