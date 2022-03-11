Enhancing people’s resilience capacity to face natural calamities stressed



Dighinala Upazila administration brought out a rally in the town on Thursday to mark the National Disaster Preparedness Day. photo: observer

This year's them of the day was ''The success of Mujib Barsho, swiftness in disaster preparedness'.

GAIBANDHA: On Thursday morning, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman was brought out from Independence Square, and it ended at Islamia High School ground after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting organized by district administration was also held on the school ground with Additional DC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman addressed the discussion as chief guest, and Additional Police Super Abu Lice Md. Illias Ziku, General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir were present at the event as special guests.

The speakers, in their speech, said flood, river erosion, cold wave and drought are the main natural calamities of the district, which create untold sufferings of the people.

In recent years, earth quake, one of the major hazards, had also been added to the fleet of the disaster making the people of the northern region of the country more worried, they also said.

If the people of disaster-prone areas could take early preparedness, the loss of lives and properties would be reduced undoubtedly, they added.

DC Oliur Rahman emphasized disseminating education, training and knowledge among the rural people, especially living in the disaster-prone areas, through GO-NGO coordinated efforts to reduce disaster losses.

The DC also underscored the need of creating much awareness among the affected people of the district about disaster and its bad effect and enhancing the people's resilience capacity to face any catastrophe successfully.

Then, the guests distributed prizes to the winners who participated in the essay and art competitions on disaster preparedness.

Earlier, a mock rehearsal on the doings during the earthquake and fire incidents was also held for the students on the school ground at the arrangement of Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel here.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a rally and a discussion meeting were held in the district town on Thursday morning.

The discussion meeting was organized in conference room of the DC office, which was presided over by ADC (General) Mohammad Monir Hossain. DC Dr. Faruk Ahmmad was present as chief guest at the discussion.

Among others, ADC (Education & ICT) Sharmin Sultana, ex-mayor of Belkuchhi Upazila Begum Ashanur Islam, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Saidul Haq, and Vice-President of Red Crescent Society-Sirajganj Unit Mostafa Kamal Khan were also present.















National Disaster preparedness Day-2022 was observed in the district on Thursday with a call to expedite disaster preparedness programmes to reduce the loss of lives and properties in natural calamities.This year's them of the day was ''The success of Mujib Barsho, swiftness in disaster preparedness'.GAIBANDHA: On Thursday morning, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman was brought out from Independence Square, and it ended at Islamia High School ground after parading the main roads of the town.Later, a discussion meeting organized by district administration was also held on the school ground with Additional DC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.DC Oliur Rahman addressed the discussion as chief guest, and Additional Police Super Abu Lice Md. Illias Ziku, General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir were present at the event as special guests.The speakers, in their speech, said flood, river erosion, cold wave and drought are the main natural calamities of the district, which create untold sufferings of the people.In recent years, earth quake, one of the major hazards, had also been added to the fleet of the disaster making the people of the northern region of the country more worried, they also said.If the people of disaster-prone areas could take early preparedness, the loss of lives and properties would be reduced undoubtedly, they added.DC Oliur Rahman emphasized disseminating education, training and knowledge among the rural people, especially living in the disaster-prone areas, through GO-NGO coordinated efforts to reduce disaster losses.The DC also underscored the need of creating much awareness among the affected people of the district about disaster and its bad effect and enhancing the people's resilience capacity to face any catastrophe successfully.Then, the guests distributed prizes to the winners who participated in the essay and art competitions on disaster preparedness.Earlier, a mock rehearsal on the doings during the earthquake and fire incidents was also held for the students on the school ground at the arrangement of Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel here.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, a rally and a discussion meeting were held in the district town on Thursday morning.The discussion meeting was organized in conference room of the DC office, which was presided over by ADC (General) Mohammad Monir Hossain. DC Dr. Faruk Ahmmad was present as chief guest at the discussion.Among others, ADC (Education & ICT) Sharmin Sultana, ex-mayor of Belkuchhi Upazila Begum Ashanur Islam, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Saidul Haq, and Vice-President of Red Crescent Society-Sirajganj Unit Mostafa Kamal Khan were also present.