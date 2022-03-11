KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 10: AKM Abul Basar, former head teacher of Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar Government Primary School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, passed away on Thursday late night. He was 70.

After Janaja-e-Namaj on the day, he was buried in his family graveyard in Char Falcon Board office area in the upazila.

He left behind his wife, five sons and one daughter to mourn his death.

His death was condoled by Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju, general secretary of Upazila Awami League, Mosharraf Hossain Bagha, chairman of Char Falcon Union, Shahjahan Master, panel chairman of Patarirhat Union, Md Kamrul Hasan, president of Upazila Primary Teachers Association, and Abdus Sahid, convenor of Upazila Assistant Teachers Association.













