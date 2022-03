BARISHAL, Mar 10: A total of 494 crimes were committed in 15 police stations (PSs) of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) and district police area during 62 days of December-January.

Of these, 256 crimes took place in five PSs of BMP while 238 ones in ten PSs of Barishal District Police area.

The crimes included eight murder incidents, 24 woman and ten child torture incidents. 232 drug-related crimes, and 174 other incidents.