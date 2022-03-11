Video
Parliament elects Hungary’s first ever woman president

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Budapest, Mar 10: The Hungarian parliament Thursday elected Katalin Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the EU member's first ever woman president.
Novak, who most recently served as a minister for family policy, portrayed her election as a victory for women.
She was elected to the mostly ceremonial role by 137 votes to 51 in the parliament dominated by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party ahead of opposition challenger Peter Rona, an economist.
"We women rear children, care for the ill, cook, do the work of two people if needs be, earn money, teach, win Nobel prizes, clean windows," Novak said in a speech before the vote.
"We know the power of words but can keep quiet and listen if we have to, and defend our families with a courage beyond that of men's if danger threatens," said the 44-year-old, Hungary's youngest ever head of state.
"It is thanks to being a woman and not despite it that I want to be a good president of Hungary," she said.
Earlier she posted a photo of her, her husband and her three children on social media, saying it "means a lot to me that my family is here with me".    -AFP



