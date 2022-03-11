Video
Finland’s president to call Putin on Friday

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Helsinki, Mar 10: Finland's president will speak with Vladimir Putin on Friday, he told reporters as he warned of the dangers of further escalation in Russia's war on Ukraine.
"Despite everything, it is still considered important to try and maintain contact with Russia," president Sauli Niinisto told a press conference.
Both France's President Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz have spoken to Putin since the start of the invasion, Niinisto pointed out.
He said the message he had received from Scholz and Macron was that "it is frankly my duty to be in touch with Putin" if possible.
The Finnish president has long maintained a regular dialogue with the Russian leader and has sometimes been characterised as an "interpreter" between the Kremlin and the west. Niinisto warned against the dangers of the conflict escalating further, but said "I don't even know yet" what the content of the call will be.
Niinisto repeated his call for Finland to decide "without hesitation but carefully" on the question of whether or not to try to join NATO.
Russia's assault on Ukraine has sparked a growing public appetite in Finland and neighbouring Sweden for joining the military alliance as a deterrent against potential Russian aggression.
Niinisto said the decision on joining was one for parliament, and said "the time for conclusions" would be after lawmakers have received a report on the risks and benefits of joining, which is expected in the coming weeks.    -AFP


