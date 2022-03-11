

Mehdi new BD Ambassador to Sweden

Ambassador-designate Mehdi Hasan is a career diplomat belonging to the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

In his diplomatic career, he served as the Consul General in Hong Kong and Counsellor in Manama. He also served at Bangladesh Missions in Moscow and New Delhi in different capacities. -UNB The government has appointed Mehdi Hasan, currently serving as the Director General (Administration) at the Ministry, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden.Ambassador-designate Mehdi Hasan is a career diplomat belonging to the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.In his diplomatic career, he served as the Consul General in Hong Kong and Counsellor in Manama. He also served at Bangladesh Missions in Moscow and New Delhi in different capacities. -UNB