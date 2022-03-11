Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mehdi new BD Ambassador to Sweden

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Mehdi new BD Ambassador to Sweden

Mehdi new BD Ambassador to Sweden

The government has appointed Mehdi Hasan, currently serving as the Director General (Administration) at the Ministry, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden.
Ambassador-designate Mehdi Hasan is a career diplomat belonging to the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
In his diplomatic career, he served as the Consul General in Hong Kong and Counsellor in Manama. He also served at Bangladesh Missions in Moscow and New Delhi in different capacities.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mehdi new BD Ambassador to Sweden
KAMPS celebrates World Kidney Day
4 members of fraud gang held in city
World Kidney Day today
Modern Mansion declared risky at Motijheel
Int’l Women’s Day in Pictures
Google celebrates Int'l Women’s Day with doodle
Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft