Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:46 AM
KAMPS celebrates World Kidney Day

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Kidney Awareness, Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS), a leading non-government, voluntary organization on Thursday organised a rally and discussion meeting to celebrate the World Kidney Day-2022.
Marking the day, the organisation chalked out a day long programme.
Dr MA Samad, Founder and President of KAMPS also head of the Department of Kidney of Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital led the rally and presented keynote speech in the discussion meeting.
He focused on widespread awareness among people to prevent the kidney diseases referring that the treatment of this disease is critical and it's cost is excessively high that is not possible to bear for lower income segment of people.
He said that the cause of increase in kidney disease should be investigated and necessary steps should be taken after analyzing why it is not being possible to reduce the medical expenses.
Rezwan Salehin, Executive Director of the KAMPS along with other senior officials of KAMPS and local people joined the rally.


