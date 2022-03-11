Video
4 members of fraud gang held in city

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022

Police have arrested four members of a fraud gang from the city's Jatrabari and Gulshan areas allegedly for engaging women in immoral activities through alluring them in different ways.
The arrestees were Md Masum Billah, 28, Beauty, 42, Md Pial, Sabina Alam, 50, Md Rubel, 30. Additional SP Md Zisan of CID of Bangladesh Police said a team of CID arrested them from Jatrabari and Gulshan areas conducting a special drive on Wednesday.
They conducted their illegal activities through SMS using bdmarketing24.com platform to call young women for immoral activities in exchange of money and they used names and photos of renowned models, actresses and celebrities, he added.     -UNB


