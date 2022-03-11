SBAC Bank opens Indira Road sub branch

Video
Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited opened its Sub-Branch at Indira Road, Farmgate in the capital city of Dhaka. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the Sub-branch on Thursday.  
M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of the bank presided over the ceremony while Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Professor Harun Or Rashid, Vice Principal of Tejgaon College, noted  businessman and land lord  Md Harunur Rashid and Advocate Shamsul Haque and local politician were present in the event as special guests.
Among others, AKM Fazlur Rahman, Principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute,  S.M. Nashir Uddin, MD and CEO of SBAC Bank Investment Ltd,  Mannan Bapari, Head of FAD,  Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Head of Cards,  ASM Hojaiffa Noman, Head of Panthapath Branch, Divisional Heads and Senior Executives of the Bank including local dignitaries were present on the occasion. Md. Kafiluddin Bhuiyan, In-charge of the sub-branch gave vote of thanks.



