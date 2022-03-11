

SBAC Bank opens Indira Road sub branch

M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of the bank presided over the ceremony while Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Professor Harun Or Rashid, Vice Principal of Tejgaon College, noted businessman and land lord Md Harunur Rashid and Advocate Shamsul Haque and local politician were present in the event as special guests.

Among others, AKM Fazlur Rahman, Principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute, S.M. Nashir Uddin, MD and CEO of SBAC Bank Investment Ltd, Mannan Bapari, Head of FAD, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Head of Cards, ASM Hojaiffa Noman, Head of Panthapath Branch, Divisional Heads and Senior Executives of the Bank including local dignitaries were present on the occasion. Md. Kafiluddin Bhuiyan, In-charge of the sub-branch gave vote of thanks.

