Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

MBL inks deal with National Life Insurance

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed an agreement with National Life Insurance Company Limited on Tuesday.  In presence of Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL and Md. Kazim Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of National Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Under this agreement, MBL Credit Cardholders will enjoy credit insurance facilities through National Life Insurance Company Limited, in case of specific unanticipated events. This arrangement will enable MBL credit cardholders to enjoy life insurance coverage up to BDT 5Lac, says a press release.
Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO, Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam  and  Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors, Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP  and  Head of Treasury Division, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP  and  Head of  Corporate Banking Division, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP  and  Head of HRD, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO, Abu Asghar G. Haruni, SVP  and  Company Secretary and Mostafizur Rahman, SVP  and  Head of Card Division from Mercantile Bank and Probir Chandra Das, FCA, CFO  and  SEVP and Kazi Mohammad Mohsin, Group Division Head  and  Vice President of National Life Insurance along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.


