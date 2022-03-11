

MBL inks deal with National Life Insurance

Under this agreement, MBL Credit Cardholders will enjoy credit insurance facilities through National Life Insurance Company Limited, in case of specific unanticipated events. This arrangement will enable MBL credit cardholders to enjoy life insurance coverage up to BDT 5Lac, says a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO, Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors, Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of Treasury Division, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP and Head of HRD, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO, Abu Asghar G. Haruni, SVP and Company Secretary and Mostafizur Rahman, SVP and Head of Card Division from Mercantile Bank and Probir Chandra Das, FCA, CFO and SEVP and Kazi Mohammad Mohsin, Group Division Head and Vice President of National Life Insurance along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.





Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed an agreement with National Life Insurance Company Limited on Tuesday. In presence of Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL and Md. Kazim Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of National Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Under this agreement, MBL Credit Cardholders will enjoy credit insurance facilities through National Life Insurance Company Limited, in case of specific unanticipated events. This arrangement will enable MBL credit cardholders to enjoy life insurance coverage up to BDT 5Lac, says a press release.Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO, Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors, Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of Treasury Division, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP and Head of HRD, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO, Abu Asghar G. Haruni, SVP and Company Secretary and Mostafizur Rahman, SVP and Head of Card Division from Mercantile Bank and Probir Chandra Das, FCA, CFO and SEVP and Kazi Mohammad Mohsin, Group Division Head and Vice President of National Life Insurance along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.