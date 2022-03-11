Tarek Reaz Khan new MD and CEO of Padma Bank

Video
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:45 AM
Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

 
Tarek Reaz Khan joined Padma Bank Limited as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for 3-year tenure with effect from  March 9, 2022, says a press release.
Tarek previously served as Deputy Managing Director & COO of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. After completing Masters in Marketing from Dhaka University, Tarek started his career with Beximco Group as a management trainee in 1994.
He started his banking career with the Standard Chartered Bank as a trainee officer in 1997 and worked there till 2013. In his long colorful career of 27 years, he had served in The Premier Bank Ltd as Deputy Managing Director & COO and Bank Alfalah Bangladesh as Country Head of Retail Banking and Branches.
Tarek participated in many professional and management development trainings, workshops, and seminars both at home and abroad. In his personal life, he is the father of three children.


