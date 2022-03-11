Huawei brings laptop MateBook X Pro

Under the spring 2022 Smart Office series Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of seven new products recently. At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, recommitted Huawei to its Seamless AI Life strategy aimed at delivering high-end experiences and innovations to global consumers.

With this launch, Huawei PC users can enjoy an efficient video conference after they connect a PC to a smart screen to form a Super Device. They can open up to three windows of a phone on the PC screen after the two devices are connected for multi-tasking, says a press release.

They can enjoy greater productivity with a Super Device formed by a PC and monitor. Or they can unleash their creativity with a Super Device that is made of a PC, tablet and stylus.

Among those seven devices, The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro has some special features. It comes equipped with the best touch display that Huawei has ever used on a laptop. The 14.2-inch Real Colour FullView Display features 3.1K resolution, 92.5% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio , and the mean ? E < 1 (typical value) in P3 and sRGB dual colour gamut.

As the world's first product certified by TV Rheinland for pro-level dual colour gamut colour accuracy , it delivers more true-to-life colours and its unique wedge-shaped body weighs as little as 1.38 kg , merging a minimalist aesthetic with a comfortable grip.

The price of this device will vary due to configuration and region where HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (i7 16GB + 1TB) will cost around €1899 or almost one lac seventy-seven thousand taka.









