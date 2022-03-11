Video
BD, India Nepal soon to be liked thru railways

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

March 10: While addressing a leading institute, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that India will soon be connected with Nepal by two railway links and six rail networks will be initiated for connectivity with Bangladesh.
Shringla said the railway links between countries are causing a "rapid shrinking of South Asia's geography" and that the neighbourhood comes first and foremost for India amongst all its foreign policy priorities.
Shringla extensively delved into the importance of connectivity for the expansion of India's overall engagement with the countries in the region. "Connectivity within parts of our neighbourhood by road, by water, by rail and by air, and often by multimodal transport, has steadily improved," he said.
"Railways between countries are causing a rapid shrinking of South Asia's geography. India and Bangladesh will soon be connected through six rail links and India and Nepal by two rail links," he said.
At present, several rail links between India and Bangladesh are operational. "Travel between India and three of its neighbours: Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives -- does not require visas. Our diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka and Yangon report an increasing trend in the number of visas being issued," Shringla said.     Zee News


