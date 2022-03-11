Video
Friday, 11 March, 2022
Business

Bidi workers continue demanding income tax cut

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Rajshahi Bidi Sramik Union and Kormocari Unity Parishad has formed a human chain on Thursday demanding to press home a five-point charter of demand including withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidi in the budget.
Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front of the Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and formed a human chain there.
Addressing the human chain, reduction of tax on bidis, the workers demanded non-issuance of bidi factory license without inspecting the spot, enactment of protection law for the workers engaged in the bidi industry and taking legal action against the counterfeiters by the customs authorities.  
After the human chain, the leaders of the bidi workers handed a memorandum over to the chairman of National Board of Revenue through the Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce.
Abdur Rahman, a chief guest of the human chain,  said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector.  But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.  
Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.  Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.  Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, he said
If there is a conspiracy against the bidi workers, we will be forced to go for a tough movement, they added.
Bidi workers leaders Abdur Rahman, Amin Uddin (BSc), Nazim Uddin, Harik Hossain, Abdul Gafur, Abul Hasnat Lavlu, Shamim Islam, Anowar Hossain and others spoke in the human chain.


