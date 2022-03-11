Video
Shahriar for enhancing trade, agro co-op with Morocco

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Bangladesh State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said Dhaka is keen to enhance trade and commerce relations as well as agro cooperation with Morocco.
 Alam, who is now visiting the North African country, also suggested initiating discussions on preferential trade agreement with Morocco, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.
 He made the remarks while held separate bilateral meetings with Moroccan ministers for trade and industry Ryad Mezzour, Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests Mohammed Sadiki and Investment and Exports Development Agency (AMDIE) director general Youssef El Bari.
During the meetings, Dhaka and Rabat have considered to establish contract farming in Morocco with participation of Moroccan agriculture entrepreneurs as Bangladesh has expertise in this sector.
 Noting that Bangladesh has excellence and expertise in Ready Made Garments (RMG) sector, Alam said Dhaka would like to establish cooperation with Morocco in the garments sector.
 He also suggested that the Bangladesh' pharmaceuticals companies may be allowed to export pharmaceutical products to Morocco and there may be joint collaboration in production of pharmaceuticals.
 The state minister also sought cooperation with the Moroccan government on blue economy areas, especially, deep sea fishing and long line fishing.
 Alam suggested that there may be more B2B contacts and exchange of business delegation between Bangladesh and Morocco.
The Moroccan side identified RMG, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and chemical products as potential sectors of cooperation between Bangladesh and Morocco.
Bangladesh encouraged Moroccan businessmen to import Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals while Morocco sought Bangladesh investment in their land.
Alam also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates at his office when both sides discussed matters of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Morocco.
Earlier, the Bangladesh state minister also joined programmes observing the historic 7th March day organized at Bangladesh Embassy in Rabat.
The delegation comprises high officials of Foreign Ministry and representatives of business and manufacturing industries.
While speaking on the occasion the State Minister mentioned the unprecedented visionary leadership of Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman referring to the historical speech of March 7th.
He stated that the speech was a strategic one which was well crafted in order to carry forward the momentum of the independence movement.
Alam was accompanied by a 12-member delegation including businessmen.


