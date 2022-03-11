Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Computer Services Ltd gets new CEO

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Annual General Meeting- 2022 Computer Services Ltd (CSL) was held at RAOWA Convention Hall, DOHS Mohakhali, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The meeting held brainstorming business analysis and company Goal Setting and followed by special announcement by Managing Director Momluk Sabir Ahmed to reintroduce Sakil Md Tarikul Islam in a new role of Chief Executive Officer of CSL to lead the company towards future journey and business expansion.
CSL is one of the leading ICT Infrastructure Development and System Integrator Company since its inception in 1987 and is celebrating its 35 years in the market in this 2022.
"It is time for a new leadership!" said Momluk Sabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of CSL. "CSL is poised for market leadership and it needs a CEO that is young, energetic, experienced and dynamic.  
Sakil has all the qualities needed and proved himself in different roles since last 11 years attachment with the company".  Sakil is an experienced and qualified professional having more than 17 years of working experience in top IT/ITES Companies of the country and abroad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank opens Indira Road sub branch
MBL inks deal with National Life Insurance
Tarek Reaz Khan new MD and CEO of Padma Bank
AMTOB proposes making corporate tax at 25pc
Huawei brings laptop MateBook X Pro
BD, India Nepal soon to be liked thru railways
Bidi workers continue demanding income tax cut
Shahriar for enhancing trade, agro co-op with Morocco


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft