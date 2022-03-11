Computer Services Ltd gets new CEO

Annual General Meeting- 2022 Computer Services Ltd (CSL) was held at RAOWA Convention Hall, DOHS Mohakhali, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

The meeting held brainstorming business analysis and company Goal Setting and followed by special announcement by Managing Director Momluk Sabir Ahmed to reintroduce Sakil Md Tarikul Islam in a new role of Chief Executive Officer of CSL to lead the company towards future journey and business expansion.

CSL is one of the leading ICT Infrastructure Development and System Integrator Company since its inception in 1987 and is celebrating its 35 years in the market in this 2022.

"It is time for a new leadership!" said Momluk Sabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of CSL. "CSL is poised for market leadership and it needs a CEO that is young, energetic, experienced and dynamic.

Sakil has all the qualities needed and proved himself in different roles since last 11 years attachment with the company". Sakil is an experienced and qualified professional having more than 17 years of working experience in top IT/ITES Companies of the country and abroad.















