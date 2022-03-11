

Businesses, hotels, banks, hospitals celebrate Int’l Women’s Day

Different business organizations, financial institutions banks, hospitals operators celebrated the International Women's Day on Tuesday March 8 last in befitting manners equal rights and opportunities for women folks at home and abroad.Energypac has celebrated International Women's Day through a virtual platform. Prominent Nazrul Sangeet Singer Shaheen Samad was present on the occasion as a special guest whereas Prof. Shikha Rahman daughter of Engr. Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Dora, First Female Engineer of Bangladesh also graced the event with her presence. Women have always played a part in history in fact they play a part in our lives everyday. Bangladesh is moving forward with more inclusion in leadership position in business and government, #BreakingtheBias, and will continue to do so said Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited. He added, 60% of our employee are female and Energypac is priviledged to have played a part in women empowerment and success. Director Rezwanul Kabir, Director Nurul Aktar and other Energypac family members graced the occasion with their presence.Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD) 2022, for the first time hosted Women of Excellence, an awards series to honor the career-based accomplishments of female professionals in Bangladesh. At the event, a discussion panel was held with prominent women professionals of the country, who were honored for their career achievements. With this initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka has shown their commitment to #BreakTheBias, which is the theme for IWD 2022. Tourism and Civil Aviation State Minister Md. Mahbub Ali was the chief guest at the event, also attended by Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs as the special guest.The honorable panelists of the event were Sadia Haque, Founder of ShareTrip; Shimul Yousuf, actor, director and singer; Humaira Azam, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited; Shwapna Bhowmick, Country Manager at Marks & Spencer; and Farida Yasmin, President of the National Press Club. Awardees included Rumana Chowdhury, Founder and Chief Designer of Warah, Sharmin Rinvi, President of the Economic Reporters Forum, and Nahid Osman, celebrity chef. The panel was moderated by Mahzabin Ferdous, Executive Director of Concito.On March 8, 2022, the Corporate Head Office of Lankabangla Finance Limited organized a variety of events to celebrate "International Women's Day 2022". Managing Director & CEO Khwaja Shahriar along with all the other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion. It is also notable that all branches of LankaBangla Finance located all over Bangladesh celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on their own branch premises. The main theme of this year's International Women's Day was to take women on the path of development with the theme of #BreakTheBias as the main theme of this year's Women's Day. Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance, exchanged greetings with the female colleagues of the Company and highlighted the activities of Shikha Platform. Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division, Lankabangla Finance, exchanged his views with female colleagues on the occasion and called upon them to always be on the path of development of their families, country and society through self-confidence.GPH Ispat celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on March 9 at its Kumira plant premises. Monowara Hakim Ali, President of Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) was the chief guest on the occasion. Mohammad Jahangir Alam, group Chairman and Managing Director of GPH Ispat, CWCCI Senior Vice-President and FBCCI Director Dr. Munal Mahmood, CWCCI Vice-President Abida Mostafa, GPH Ispat Advisor Syka Sefa also spoke on the event, hosted GPH Ispat Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan, GPH Ispat Executive Director (Group) Abu Bakar Siddique, Executive Director (Marketing) Shovon Mahbub Raj, Advisor Salehin Musfique and Media Advisor Ovik Osman were present in the occasion. After cutting cake and handing over the prizes to the women officers of GPH, the leaders of CWCCI visited the GPH Ispat Plant.Dhaka Bank celebrated International Women's Day 2022 with all the female employees of Dhaka Bank, who were seen posing in the Cake Cutting Celebration Programme at Dhaka Bank Head Office Premises on 08th March, 2022. Various sessions such as Session on Cancer by Dr. Fariah Sharmeen; Associate Consultant, Oncology; SQUARE Hospitals Limited, Session on "Nutrition and Good Health" by Ms. Tamanna Chowdhury; Principal Dietician; Evercare Hospital Limited, Session on "Work Life Balance and Gender Equality" by Dr. Shusama Reza; MBBS, M. D. (BSMMU); LifeSpring Limited were held in the day long programme.