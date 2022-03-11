Video
More financial access for women underscored

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Women in Bangladesh should be given greater role in making decisions on their own financial matters as part of their empowerment, a discussion was told on Wednesday.
The discussion on a subject called 'Break the Bias for a gender-equal world' was organized by think-tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), to mark the International Women's Day.
 Speakers at the event said women sometimes lost their control on monthly salary even, as her male family members, including husbands, often operate their bank accounts.
Old women can't always take decision on how to spend the government assistance given to them as they are dominated by male relatives, they said.
 Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Chairperson of BRAC and a former advisor to the caretaker government spoke as the special guest.
Alexandra BergVon Linde, Ambassador, Embassy of Sweden, Bangladesh; Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador, Embassy of Denmark, Syed Nasim Manzur, Director, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Managing Director, Apex Footwear Limited; Dr Firdausi Qadri, Emeritus Scientist, ICDDRB, Barrister Rashna Imam, Managing Partner, Akhtar Imam & Associates; Humaira Azam, Managing Director and CEO, Trust Bank; Taslima Akter Lima, President, Bangladesh Garments Sramik Sanghati and Ms Rizvana Hredita, also addressed the event.
Professor Rounaq Jahan, Distinguished Fellow of CPD chaired the function. Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD moderated the discussion.
The programme were attended by a number female professionals and entrepreneurs, representatives of women's organisations and media, heads of missions and embassies in Bangladesh and members of the civil society.    UNB


