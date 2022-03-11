Video
Huawei unveils next-generation smartwatch

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

Huawei Thursday unveiled its next-generation smartwatches, the Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm, powered by HarmonyOS 2.1 to deliver an upgraded, more powerful, and convenient user experience more dynamically and intelligently.
Built with a glass front, plastic back, and stainless steel frame, the device is priced at BDT 23999, says a press release.
It also comes with accurate health and fitness monitoring with TruSeenTM 5.0+ and a 14-day battery life with a new design. The brand-new Huawei Watch GT 3 is another breakthrough in health monitoring and scientific training, designed to make life easier and more convenient for consumers to achieve fitness goals using scientific data.
With dimensions of 45.9 x 45.9 x 11 mm and a weight of 35 grams (42mm) or 42.6 grams (46mm), it combined a 50-meter water resistance + 5 ATM and was compatible with regular 22mm straps (46mm model) and 20mm straps (42mm model). The new smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a PPI density of 326. It has a 455 mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly. Sensors such as an accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, compass, SpO2, and thermometer are included (body temperature).
To satisfy the needs of younger users, the Watch GT 3 supports wireless charging, so you can use your phone to reverse charge it when you forget your charger and say goodbye to battery life anxiety. On a full charge, the Huawei Watch GT 3 46 mm lasts up to 14 days, so you're fully prepared to keep track of your every workout and not miss out on any health check.


