realme led BD smartphone market last year: Report

According to Counterpoint, a global research firm focusing on technology, media and telecom industry, youth-centric brand realme topped in the smartphone market with a 17% market share in the overall handset market in 2021.

At 82% Year on Year (YoY), realme grew the highest among the top five brands in 2021. The report also states that Bangladesh's overall smartphone market increased 11% YoY in the year under review.a press release.

The report pointed that 5G smartphone penetration is still in a very early stage in Bangladesh. However, telecom operator Teletalk has started rolling out its 5G network in the country from December 31, 2021.

Initially, the network will be available at six major locations before being expanded to more locations in 2022. 5G smartphones will capture a significant share in the market in the coming years.

According to another report published by the leading global technology market analyst firm Canalys, realme has clinched the top spot as smartphone maker in the Bangladeshi market in terms of shipments in Q4-2021. realme has made it to the No 1 position with 20% unit share and registered +50% growth in Q4 as well.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users.

Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.













