Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:44 AM
Home Business

Walton launches new affordable gaming smartphone

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton has launched its new affordable gaming smartphone 'Primo H10' designed attractively with powerful battery, gaming processor, AI triple rear camera, V-notch selfie camera along with many other exciting features.
Priced at 12,999 BDT only, the phone is available at every Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets along with its e-commerce platform e-Plaza. Customers can enjoy installment facilities in purchasing the phone from all Walton Plaza, says a press release.
Customers will get 30 days special replacement facility along with one-year warranty on the 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphone. The new handset comes with magic black and laser green colors which will give users premium feel. The phone has a 6.52-inch HD plus display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Featuring 1600X720 pixel screen resolution, the device is enriched with 2.5D glass of IPS Incell technology.
Runs on android 11 operating system, the smartphone sports a powerful 2.3 GHz helio G35 octa-core gaming processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics and 4GB RAM giving customers a great gaming experience. The device  has 256 GB microSD card support with 64 GB internal storage so that users can store more documents, photos, videos, etc.
'Primo H10' features 1.8 aperture AI triple rear camera with LED flash. Along with a 13 megapixel main camera sensor, it has a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro shooter. For attractive selfies, the phone has an 8MP V-notch camera with 2.0 aperture in the front. Both cameras can capture full HD videos.
Camera features include 1/3 inch 5P lens, 4.0x digital zoom, face detection, normal mode, professional mode, portrait, BSI, HDR, self-timer, touch focus, finger capture, time-lapse, panorama, filter, night and beauty mode, GIF etc.
The phone has a 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery with type-c charging for excellent power backup. Other features include face unlock, fingerprint sensor, full HD video playback, intelligent assistant, smart touch, theme store, super screen short, VoLTE supports with 3 in 1 dual 4G SIM slot, OTA, OTG, dual band Wi-Fi, bluetooth V4, GPS with A-GPS, accelerometer (3D), light, proximity, e-compass, gyroscope, game rotation vector, noise cancellation etc.


