Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:44 AM
Praava celebrate Int’l Women’s Day with free video confce

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, facilitated free video consultations for 50 new mothers, while also providing other attractive packages for all women customers.
Honoring Bangladesh's 50 Years of Independence, Praava offered their video consultation services to the 50 winning participants completely free of any cost, says a press release.
Through the offer, free video consultations were availed by the registered participants from Family Health Physicians (FHP) at Praava Health on 8th and 9th March.
Along with the new mothers, Praava also provided a 22% discount to all registered women customers for video consultations by the Family Medicine Doctors.
There is also an ongoing campaign available exclusively to corporate women,that enables them to enjoy a 22% discount on Praava's Beauty and Wellness center services for the entire month of March; including services in skincare, weight loss, dental health, physiotherapy, psychosocial therapy, acupuncture, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sylvana Quader Sinha, Founder, Chair, & CEO of Praava Health said, "Women are too often overlooked among healthcare leadership, which is problematic on many levels - women account for 70+% of the global healthcare workforce, and 80% of healthcare decisions for families are made by women. Praava Health is committed to elevating women's voices in leadership in order to serve and understand our patients' and colleagues' needs better."


