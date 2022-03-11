Video
Friday, 11 March, 2022
Rumee Ali elected as BIAC Vice President

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) announced that Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the BIAC Board, effective from March 1, 2022.
Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali was inducted into the Board as a Member at the 35th Meeting of BIAC on March 5, 2022, upon the nomination of ICC-Bangladesh, one of BIAC's sponsors.
Prior to this position, Ali served as the BIAC's Chief Executive Officer from October 2015 to January 31, 2022. Under his leadership, BIAC has grown tremendously, expanding its activities in such areas as arrangement of foreign training sessions, seminars, conferences, Arbitration Contest and promoting collaborations with regional and international ADR Centres, government organisations, business entities and financial sectors, says a press release.
BIAC Board hopes that he, along with fellow Board Colleagues will render his valuable advise and assistance in the operational aspects of BIAC, while maintaining commitment to its Mission.
Among his many assignments in the past, Ali was Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Chairman of BRAC Bank, Founder Chairman of Bkash - the first mobile financial service provider in The Country. He also served as the Managing Director, Enterprises and Investments of BRAC.  Currently Mr. Ali is the Chairman of AB Bank Ltd.
BIAC is the first and only ADR Institution of the Country. It is registered as a not-for-profit organisation and commenced operations in April 2011 under a license from the Government. The International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Dhaka are founders of BIAC.


