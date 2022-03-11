Video
Stocks regulator asks banks to boost cash flow into market

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has asked all banks to boost cash flow into the market by investing from their paid-up capital, special fund, and through bonds.
Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesman of BSEC, said the banks to the decisions taken in a meeting on Wednesday.
BSEC Commissioner Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed held the meeting with chief financial officers of all banks to increase liquidity after the regulator stepped in to stop a continuous fall in share prices.
Analysts attributed the market rout to fears of instability in the global and domestic economies over the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia's war with Ukraine has caused oil prices to skyrocket to levels unseen since 2008, causing anxiety on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock markets, but finally, the BSEC announced some decisions to allay the fears of investors.
Under pressure, the benchmark index in Dhaka, DSEX, fell 295 points in a space of four days.
A similar trend developed in early trading on Tuesday with the DSEX losing 118.74 points, or 1.84 percent to 6,337.78 in the first hour.
The index bucked the losing trend after the BSEC announced a plan to inject Tk 1 billion into the stock market from the Capital Market Stabilization Fund, or CMSF, if the weakness of the stock market persisted. The investment began entering the market on Tuesday.
Share prices began to fall again and then turned around as the regulator reintroduced a circuit breaker to limit the daily fall to 2 percent.
That turnaround continued into Wednesday with the DSEX gaining 155.73 points, or 2.4 percent, to 6630.02.
But worries persisted with the global economy continuing to feel the pressure of the Ukraine war.
In these circumstances, Rezaul said the banks on Wednesday agreed to invest 2 percent of their paid-up capital in the market in a few days. They are allowed to invest up to 25 percent from the paid-up capital.
The banks will also invest from a Tk 2 billion special fund to support the market, Rezaul said.
He also said the regulator will quickly approve if the banks apply for perpetual and subordinated bonds - considered as tier 1 additional capital and tier 2 capital.
"The commission will cooperate with the banks on their other capitals too. If the banks' capital increases, their ability to invest in the share market will also increase."    
    bdnews24.com


