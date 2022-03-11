

Workshop on modern papaya farming held at Tangail

The day-long workshop was held on Wednesday, March 9 having about 50 experienced papaya growers present at Jalchatra Santiniketan Hallroom in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail, country's top fruit producing region, says a press release.

Md. Ahsanul Bashar, Deputy Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, Tangail spoke as the chief guest at the workshop. Krishibid Mahmudul Hasan, Additional Deputy Director (Horticulture), Krishibid Md. Sirajul Islam, Head of Agribusiness, AgroSAL Limited, Md. Abdur Rahim, Chairman, Arankhola Union Parishad were present as special guests at the workshop. The workshop was chaired by agriculturist Sakura Nammi, Agricultural Extension Officer, Madhupur.

The workshop presented in detail various aspects of high-quality papaya cultivation using modern and sustainable inputs and technologies. The importance of producing and using high quality seedlings in commercial papaya cultivation was highlighted.

Md. Sirajul Islam underlined various benefits of papaya seedlings produced at AgroSAL's nursery and mentioned that AgroSAL works in the full value chain of papaya. 'AgroSAL is emphasizing contract farming and safe technology-based farming methods engaging experienced farmers to expand the export-oriented market of ripe papaya,' He added.

Additional Deputy Director (Horticulture), Mahmudul Hasan, mentioned that by increasing the production and supply of high-quality delicious papaya, it is possible to expand the new consumer class so that farmers can benefit more economically.













