Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

USAID launches project to empower RMG factory women

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

USAID launches project to empower RMG factory women

USAID launches project to empower RMG factory women

The United States International Agency for Development (USAID) on Thursday launched a $5 million project - "Women Thrive in Bangladesh" - to empower women working in the readymade garment factories.
The project was launched at an event held at Westin Dhaka hotel on Thursday attended by USAID Mission Director Kathryn D. Stevens,  Secretary Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, and leaders from global fashion company PVH .
To implement the project USAID has partnered with CARE and global fashion company PVH Corp. to expand career opportunities for over 100,000 women in the ready-made garment industry.
With U.S. government support, CARE Bangladesh will implement the new project and expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in the ready-made garment sector by equipping them with market-oriented leadership skills.  
The USAID Thrive project will strengthen women's advocacy and negotiation skills within the workplace and in their communities to advance their rights and help them overcome gender-related barriers and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
USAID and CARE will work with PVH in factories and communities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Narayanganj districts.  The USAID Thrive project will incorporate a career enhancement training module developed by Gap Inc., a U.S.-based clothing manufacturer, and reduce gender disparities in ready-made garment factories and communities in these areas.
The U.S. government has provided more than $8 billion in assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.  In 2021, USAID funding totaled $300 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democracy and good governance, protect the environment and increase resilience to climate change, and respond to humanitarian emergencies, including the Rohingya refugee response.
CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty.  
CARE has worked in Bangladesh for more than 70 years, with a multi-sectoral development for a long-lasting impact on the situation of women's empowerment in factories, families, and communities.  
Over more than a decade, CARE Bangladesh's Women and Girls' Empowerment Program has implemented have worked with nearly 350,000 workers, in close collaboration with over 100 factory management teams in five industrial areas of Bangladesh to enhance leadership of women, promote and protect their rights and to facilitate collective voices of the women in labor movement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank opens Indira Road sub branch
MBL inks deal with National Life Insurance
Tarek Reaz Khan new MD and CEO of Padma Bank
AMTOB proposes making corporate tax at 25pc
Huawei brings laptop MateBook X Pro
BD, India Nepal soon to be liked thru railways
Bidi workers continue demanding income tax cut
Shahriar for enhancing trade, agro co-op with Morocco


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft