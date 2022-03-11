Video
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the 3rd consecutive day on Thursday pulling up the indices on both the bourses  -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced further as investors went on buying spree on regulatory move taken to keep the share market buoyant.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE rose by 38 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 6,668 at the end of the day. In the last three days, the index rose 212 points.
Turnover of the DSE crossed the Tk 1,000 crore-mark after a break of 10 trading days and hit Tk 1,061 crore, which was 37 per cent higher than the previous day's Tk 773 crore. Beximco Ltd remained the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 49 crore changing hands followed by Fortune Shoes, BDCOM Online, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Genex Infosys.
On the CSE the lead index CASPI, the main index of the CSE, rose 161 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 19,561 on the close of the trading. Among the 283 traded stocks, 174 rose, 71 fell and 38 remained the same.


