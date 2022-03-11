Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 March, 2022, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank deposits of radical poor fall by 37pc amid pandemic

Published : Friday, 11 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Correspondent

The amount of deposits in hard-core poor's bank accounts in December 2021 remained 37.36 per cent lower than the pre-Covid levels despite resumption of economic activities.
Even after an increase of Tk 13.67 crore in deposits in the October-December quarter, the hard-core poor's deposits in bank accounts stood at Tk 229 crore at the end of December 2021 against Tk 365.59 crore at the end of December 2019, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
Under BB's financial inclusion programme, the marginalised people are allowed to open bank accounts with Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 as deposit. The BB allows opening such accounts so that they can safely keep their money in bank accounts without any charges. However, the number of bank accounts of such poor people increased by 8.25 lakh in the period from January 2020 to December 2021. Hard-core poor's bank accounts increased to 34.87 lakh at the end of December 2021 from 26.62 lakh at the end of December 2019.
Bankers, say the figure indicates that poor people are yet to regain their financial strength after the coronavirus-induced economic fallout. The number of bank accounts with over Tk 1 crore in deposits exceeded 1 lakh at the end of September 2021.
BB data shows the number of such accounts stood at 1,00,239 at the end of September, up 16,400 accounts on 83,839 accounts in December, 2019. The number of such accounts was 93,890 in December 2020.
As of December 2021, the cumulative deposits in bank accounts opened with Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 deposit for different purposes stood at Tk 2,957.99 crore from Tk 2,343.40 crore a year ago.
The number of such non-frill accounts (NFA) increased to 2.49 crore in December 2021 from 2.25 crore a year ago.
To ensure bank accounts for all adults by 2026 as per the National Financial Inclusion Strategies (NFIS), the central bank in its quarterly report on non-frill bank accounts made four points recommendations.
The recommendations are banks' campaign in every upazila for financial literacy and school banking, incentive for bank agents to open NFAs, bank-wise annual target and allowing NFA opening through mobile financial services (MFS).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank opens Indira Road sub branch
MBL inks deal with National Life Insurance
Tarek Reaz Khan new MD and CEO of Padma Bank
AMTOB proposes making corporate tax at 25pc
Huawei brings laptop MateBook X Pro
BD, India Nepal soon to be liked thru railways
Bidi workers continue demanding income tax cut
Shahriar for enhancing trade, agro co-op with Morocco


Latest News
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
BCB announces new central contract with Shakib in all formats
Need greater unity to oust AL govt: Fakhrul
DU alumni to celebrate centenary reunion on March 12
PM seeks larger UAE investment in Bangladesh
Shane Warne's body reaches Australia from Thailand
Syngenta celebrates Women’s Day
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
Putin not refusing to meet Zelenskyy: Lavrov
UK concerned about Russia's potential use of chemical weapons
Most Read News
Contempt of court rule issued against CEC
3 deaths from Covid, 327 new cases reported in 24 hours
PM releases e-files digitally from Abu Dhabi
Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey
Champions League: Man City's cruise into quarters by 0-0 draw against Lisbon
Kamala Harris in Poland amid Nato fighter jet rift
Hasina thanks Modi for safe return of 9 BD citizens from Ukraine
SB man suspended for beating up DU journalist at campus
US announces additional funding for Ukraine
South Korea: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft