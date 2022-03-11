Bank deposits of radical poor fall by 37pc amid pandemic

The amount of deposits in hard-core poor's bank accounts in December 2021 remained 37.36 per cent lower than the pre-Covid levels despite resumption of economic activities.

Even after an increase of Tk 13.67 crore in deposits in the October-December quarter, the hard-core poor's deposits in bank accounts stood at Tk 229 crore at the end of December 2021 against Tk 365.59 crore at the end of December 2019, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Under BB's financial inclusion programme, the marginalised people are allowed to open bank accounts with Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 as deposit. The BB allows opening such accounts so that they can safely keep their money in bank accounts without any charges. However, the number of bank accounts of such poor people increased by 8.25 lakh in the period from January 2020 to December 2021. Hard-core poor's bank accounts increased to 34.87 lakh at the end of December 2021 from 26.62 lakh at the end of December 2019.

Bankers, say the figure indicates that poor people are yet to regain their financial strength after the coronavirus-induced economic fallout. The number of bank accounts with over Tk 1 crore in deposits exceeded 1 lakh at the end of September 2021.

BB data shows the number of such accounts stood at 1,00,239 at the end of September, up 16,400 accounts on 83,839 accounts in December, 2019. The number of such accounts was 93,890 in December 2020.

As of December 2021, the cumulative deposits in bank accounts opened with Tk 10, Tk 50 and Tk 100 deposit for different purposes stood at Tk 2,957.99 crore from Tk 2,343.40 crore a year ago.

The number of such non-frill accounts (NFA) increased to 2.49 crore in December 2021 from 2.25 crore a year ago.

To ensure bank accounts for all adults by 2026 as per the National Financial Inclusion Strategies (NFIS), the central bank in its quarterly report on non-frill bank accounts made four points recommendations.

The recommendations are banks' campaign in every upazila for financial literacy and school banking, incentive for bank agents to open NFAs, bank-wise annual target and allowing NFA opening through mobile financial services (MFS).













