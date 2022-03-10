Resuming in-person classes

Dear Sir

Pre-primary schools in Bangladesh are set to resume in-person classes on March 15 after almost two years. Decision comes in light of improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education took the decision on Wednesday in light of the recent improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.



However, in-person classes will only be held on Sundays and Tuesdays for the time being. Bangladesh shut down all schools and educational institutions following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Although schools at other levels have since reopened, the government had till now decided to keep pre-primary schools closed, with classes being held online. As a result, the experience of in-person classes was cut short for many while others have yet to see the inside of a classroom. Due to the latest decision taken by the education ministry, children will be able to attend in the classroom physically after a long time.



Since in-person class is going to start at pre-primary school and C-19 still lurking, medical guidelines must be followed. Therefore, the guardians and teacher must remain aware on the issue.



Anik Ahmed

Over email