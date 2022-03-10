Right of reply in media trial era



Nur-A Ariya Alam



Right of reply or opportunity to respond allows a person to keep his side of the story before everyone. In other words, it generally refers to the right to defend oneself from any kind of criticism in the same platform where it was published before. Often media trial gets the accused or suspect into bigger trouble and that is why the right of reply comes into play.



Under the article 39 of the constitution of Bangladesh freedom of expression is a fundamental right. However, this is not an absolute right; it is subject to some reasonable restrictions. This freedom also does not allow the media to do trial of a case before or in addition to the court.



In many instances there have been incidents where an accused has been seen to get trialled by the media even before the verdict has been handed down by the court. This kind of trial creates a widespread perception of guilt for the accused which may also influence the outcome of the verdict of the court.



In this modern age, where the users of internet and social media are increasing rapidly so the number of reaching out to everyone and every place is increasing too. Even though media trial has both positive and negative impacts it is more often seen as a media investigation which goes parallel with the governmental agency's investigation.



Furthermore, it can also be referred to as double jeopardy--trial by the court and parallel trial by the media. This is why a person should be provided with a right of reply in order to defend himself from on or during any kind of media trial. Right of reply has been recognized as a legal right in many countries, in some countries it is a constitutional right too e.g. Brazil.



Other than that, article 14 of the American Convention on Human Rights also seeks to protect the right to reply, it provides way for anyone who has been injured by inaccurate or offensive statements or even by ideas disseminated to reply or to make a correction by using the same platform. However, in Bangladesh it is yet to be recognized as a legal right.



Whenever there is a controversial or high-profile case there seems to be more excitement among the public and they tend to know anything and everything about it. The well-established principle of criminal law i.e. 'An accused is innocent until proven guilty' often gets jeopardized in this kind of situations.



Media trial can be justified under the Freedom of press; however, the questions remain as to for how long it can be justified? In most of the cases media trial affect the evidentiary aspect of a case. In Bangladesh when any controversial incident takes place media becomes super active and they even intend to identify the criminal and give verdict even before the court.



If we take example of the student protest for road safety situation in Bangladesh, there have been numerous incidents of people becoming victim for getting sympathy and creating misconception about the government. Most of the incidents were falsely made to spread misinformation which was identified later.



In order to make these situations not to let go out of hands, let the authorised administration do their job. With the help of this right an accused may make his side of the story clear among all. Right of reply opens the door for the accused to have a fair trial which is ensured under the article 35 of the Constitution of Bangladesh.



At present as long as a person does not become victim of media trial, he may not feel the outcome of such trial in an innocent person's life. With the increasing rate of availability of internet and social media or news channels the victim of media trial may not be able to go back to his normal life like before.



In rape cases, when an accused gets the title of 'Rapist' it becomes a part of his life which he has to hold for his lifetime. Right of reply for this reason should be provided to everyone in need so that he/she does not become another victim of media trial for no good reason.

Nur-A Ariya Alam is a Student, Department of Law, East West University

















